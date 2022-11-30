HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT.

The crash is between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East – Hershey, and has not been cleared as of 10:52 p.m.

A destroyed semi-truck on the left hand side of I-83 north appears to be causing the closures.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved, if anyone was injured, or how long it will take for I-83 to reopen completely.

This story is developing, check back for updates.