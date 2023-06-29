MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving two vehicles is closing part of northbound PA-743 in Lancaster County.

The Northwest Regional Police Department says they were sent to the area of the crash at around 6:17 p.m.

The crash happened between Exit: PA 283 East – Lancaster and Beverly Road, according to 511PA.com. Police told abc27 that the the road was closed.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

