FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident is causing a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg.

PennDOT says the crash is at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way as of 4:33 p.m. on Dec. 12.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries, or how long the lane restriction will be in place.

Image courtesy of PennDOT

This is a developing story.