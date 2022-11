CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a crash on I-83 south in Cumberland County is causing delays and a lane restriction as of 5:47 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The crash is approximately 1 mile north of Exit 28: PA 297 – Zions View/Shrinestown.

It is unclear at this time how long the crash will take to clear, if there were any injuries, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.