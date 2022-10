YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash is closing all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street as of 8:54 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

It is unclear at this time how severe the crash was, if there were any injuries, or how long the highway will be closed.