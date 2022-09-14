UPDATE: As of 1:38 p.m., the crash has been cleared. However, expect residual delays at this time.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South.

According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic cameras around the area showed that traffic is backed up to the 81/83 exit.

No word on injuries or fatalities at this time.