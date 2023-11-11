CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash is causing a traffic jam on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The crash happened on Interstate 81 north just outside Shippensburg. The crash involved two tractor-trailers. The road was closed for some time but has since reopened one lane.

PennDOT said that one of the tractor-trailers rear-ended the other and no serious injuries have been reported.

Traffic was being diverted to Exit 24 onto Fayette Street and back on at Exit 29 from King Street. PennDOT has said that one of the tractor-trailers appeared to have been carrying car parts.

As of 9:40 a.m., there is a lane restriction on the interstate.