EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash shut down a portion of I-81S in Dauphin County on Thursday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash involved multiple tractor-trailers at mile marker 79.5 in East Hanover Township. State Police said traffic was being detoured at Exit 80, however around 7:30 a.m. it appeared at least one lane was cleared.

It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of the crash or when the road will fully reopen.