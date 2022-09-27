LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Accidents have closed all lanes on US 222 in Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 222 southbound between Exit: I-76 turpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball.

PennDOT is also reporting a crash on US 222 south between Exit: PA 568 East/PA 272 South – Knauers/Adamstown and Exit: I-76 Turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver.

A third accident on US 222 reported by PennDOT is on the northbound lane south of the emergency crossover, PennDOT stockyard.

It’s now known how many vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.