YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – This year the local arts organization Creative York is celebrating the 30th year of their community program, Art in the Parks.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Art in the Parks,” Lyn Bergdoll, executive director of Creative York said. “This program has been a source of inspiration and joy for countless children over the years. It is a testament to the power of art in bringing communities together.”

The free program runs for six weeks every summer from Monday to Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. According to Creative York, the program helps promote creativity and imagination with hands-on art activities that allow children to explore different mediums and “develop a lifelong love for the arts.”

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Creative York is inviting the local community to participate in Art in the Parks which will run from June 26 to Aug. 4.

For more information about the program including a list of park locations and dates, visit Creative York’s website.

No registration or fees are required and art supplies are provided.