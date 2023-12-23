MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a fire in Juniata County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 23.

Mifflintown Hose Co. #1 stated that the call came in around 2:35 a.m. Multiple units responded to the area of 100 North Main Street, in Mifflintown, Juniata County for a residential fire. Crews could see fire coming from the roof while on scene.

There is no word if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time. Fire crews have cleared the scene and the closed road has reopened.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.