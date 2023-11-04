STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire injured four people and damaged three homes in Dauphin County on Saturday, Nov. 4.

According to Chief of Steelton Police William Schaub, the call came in during the afternoon hours on Saturday to a fire in the 100 block of South 4th Street in Steelton.

Schaub has said that the Red Cross has been notified to help those who were displaced due to the fire. He also noted that at least one person jumped from the roof of one of the homes.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and no firefighters were injured as a result of the two-alarm fire.

Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire is asking people to use caution in the area of 4th, Walnut & Elm Streets as multiple departments are fighting the fire. Steelton Fire has said that some of the surrounding roads are closed and will be for an extended period.

Schaub said that the fire is under investigation at this time.