EAST CODORUS TOWNSHIP, pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire occurred in East Codorus Township, York County on Sunday, March 19.

According to a Facebook post from the North Codorus Township Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 1400 block of Sunnyside Road.

The department has also stated that the call was originally for someone trapped inside the building, but it has since been found that there was no one inside the structure, according to fire crews.

No word on injuries at this time due to the fire. But the fire department is asking residents to avoid the area for an extended period of time.