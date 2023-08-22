DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Emergency crews are battling a two-alarm blaze in the Steelton Borough that reportedly has numerous homes on fire.

Details are currently limited, but firefighters were called to the 400 block of North 2nd Street Tuesday evening. An abc27 News crew at the scene reports that three homes appear to be involved in the fire.

There is no word on any injuries, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Scene of Steelton Borough fire

This is a developing story, stick with abc27 News as we have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.