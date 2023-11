DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Firefighters in Dauphin County are battling a house fire.

A house fire broke out on Union Deposit Road and Summit Point Drive in Lower Paxton Township Friday night. Details are limited but so far no injuries have been reported.

Crews called to house fire in Dauphin County, photo via Dustin Weese Facebook

Multiple crews were called to the scene, and police are at the scene investigating with an ATF dog.

