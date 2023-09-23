(WHTM) — First responders on Saturday are asking drivers to avoid the area of a crash in Cumberland County

According to a Facebook post from the Shippensburg Fire Department, they have responded to a crash in the area of Three Square Hollow and Enola Roads in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County to help assist on the scene.

There is no word on how many vehicles or if anyone was injured, but the department is advising drivers to avoid the area at this time.