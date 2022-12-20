CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a missing 19-year-old in Cumberland County.

The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last seen leaving his family’s cabin with his dog and walking toward a bathroom in Pine Grove Furnace State Park.

Luke Rissler (Credit: SCTF)

Rissler’s parents called police after the dog returned without Rissler, according to the task force.

The SCTF says Rissler was wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans, and sneakers.

Crews from multiple counties were continuing to search the area on Tuesday morning, according to the SCTF.

Anyone with information on Rissler’s whereabouts is asked to notify Cumberland County 911 immediately.