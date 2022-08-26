CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crumbl Cookie will be making its way to Mechanicsburg! The company has signed a lease to bring their franchise to the Silver Spring Square.

Crumbl Cookie is known for their weekly rotating menu, that provides customers with a new array of cookies to chose from every week. The cookies are made fresh and served hot or chilled to customers.

The new Crumbl Cookie location will be making its appearance in the Silver Spring Square complex located in Mechanicsburg off the Carlisle Pike. It is unknown at this time as to when it will open, but according to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate the lease transaction has taken place.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, this won’t be the only Crumbl Cookie location coming to Central Pa. There will be half a dozen new Crumbl stores opened throughout Central Pa. within the next 9-12 months.