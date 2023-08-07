HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 news recently confirmed that a new Crumbl Cookies will be opening in a popular Harrisburg area shopping center.

According to a spokesperson with Crumbl Cookies, the new Harrisburg-area bakery location which will soon open at the High Pointe Commons shopping center “is in the beginning stages of development.”

Levin Management Corporation, who are the owners of the High Pointe Commons, says that the new Crumbl Cookies will soon be opening in a 2,000-square-foot space. The owners and operators of the new Crumbl Cookies are the same owners of the Mechanicsburg-based Crumble Cookies which opened on April 14, 2023.

The first Crumbl Cookies opened its doors back in 2017 and has since expanded, opening more than 800 bakeries across 49 states. Here in Central Pennsylvania, we currently have two existing Crumbl Cookies, which can be found at

814 Town Center Drive (York)

6416 Carlisle Pike #1400 (Mechanicsburg)

It is still unknown when the new Crumbl Cookies will have its official grand opening.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.