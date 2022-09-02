CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township.

Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams responded to the Church of God in Monroe Township after reports of a car fire in the parking lot.

According to a report, police and fire teams determined that Allen drove to the church with a propane tank in the car, wiped lighter fluid on the inside of the car, set the car on fire, and then left the area on foot.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cory Terek of the Fire Marshal Unit testified that the fire spread quickly through the interior of the car before the propane tank exploded inside the car.

Allen was arrested about 45 minutes after setting the fire, approximately one and a half miles away.

Per a police report, when State Troopers approached Allen he poured lighter fluid on himself and tried to set himself on fire with a lighter.

Allen was ultimately unsuccessful in lighting himself on fire, and troopers arrested Allen.

The jury trial lasted two days and was heard by President Judge Guido.