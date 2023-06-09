CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents and businesses in Cumberland County can now register for time slots to drop off hazardous waste.

According to the county, the drop-off has been scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county states that residents must pre-register online for a specific time. The drop-off location is at the county recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road in Carlisle.

You can click here to register for the drop-off. The website states that a $0.55 per pound fee will be charged due to increased disposal costs. All acceptable waste will be weighed as is.

Below is a list of what is acceptable household hazardous waste, according to the county:

Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking, and sealants

Antifreeze and car care products

Automotive batteries

Driveway sealers

Drain cleaners, degreasers, and oven cleaners

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs

Gasoline, diesel fuel, and kerosene

Hydrochloric, sulfuric, and other acids

Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products

Lubricating sprays

Mercury and mercury-containing devices

Motor oil

Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes, and sealers

Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners. and removers

Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers

Pool chemicals

The maximum accepted container size is five gallons. The program is open only to Cumberland County residents and small businesses. As part of pre-registration, businesses also must complete a Small Business Registration Form.

Businesses are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.