CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents and businesses in Cumberland County can now register for time slots to drop off hazardous waste.

According to the county, the drop-off has been scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county states that residents must pre-register online for a specific time. The drop-off location is at the county recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road in Carlisle.

You can click here to register for the drop-off. The website states that a $0.55 per pound fee will be charged due to increased disposal costs. All acceptable waste will be weighed as is.

Below is a list of what is acceptable household hazardous waste, according to the county:

  • Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking, and sealants
  • Antifreeze and car care products
  • Automotive batteries
  • Driveway sealers
  • Drain cleaners, degreasers, and oven cleaners
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs
  • Gasoline, diesel fuel, and kerosene
  • Hydrochloric, sulfuric, and other acids
  • Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products
  • Lubricating sprays
  • Mercury and mercury-containing devices
  • Motor oil
  • Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes, and sealers
  • Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners. and removers
  • Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers
  • Pool chemicals

The maximum accepted container size is five gallons. The program is open only to Cumberland County residents and small businesses. As part of pre-registration, businesses also must complete a Small Business Registration Form.

Businesses are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.