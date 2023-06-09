CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents and businesses in Cumberland County can now register for time slots to drop off hazardous waste.
According to the county, the drop-off has been scheduled for Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county states that residents must pre-register online for a specific time. The drop-off location is at the county recycling center, located at 1001 Claremont Road in Carlisle.
You can click here to register for the drop-off. The website states that a $0.55 per pound fee will be charged due to increased disposal costs. All acceptable waste will be weighed as is.
Below is a list of what is acceptable household hazardous waste, according to the county:
- Adhesives, glues, epoxies, caulking, and sealants
- Antifreeze and car care products
- Automotive batteries
- Driveway sealers
- Drain cleaners, degreasers, and oven cleaners
- Fire extinguishers
- Fluorescent light tubes and bulbs
- Gasoline, diesel fuel, and kerosene
- Hydrochloric, sulfuric, and other acids
- Latex (water-based) paint and paint-related products
- Lubricating sprays
- Mercury and mercury-containing devices
- Motor oil
- Oil-based paints, stains, varnishes, and sealers
- Oil-based paint cleaners, thinners. and removers
- Pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers
- Pool chemicals
The maximum accepted container size is five gallons. The program is open only to Cumberland County residents and small businesses. As part of pre-registration, businesses also must complete a Small Business Registration Form.
Businesses are limited to 2,200 pounds of waste.