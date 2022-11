CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Nov. 28, the Cumberland County Commissioners approved a budget for 2023. For the ninth year in a row, there will not be a real estate tax increase.

The new budget, which is $338 million in total, includes a $136 million “General Fund.”

The county says there are areas of concern, however, they expect the end of 2022 and the start of 2023 to be financially steady.

Cumberland County has maintained a “AAA” bond rating for the last 15 years.