CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for Robert Lee Suders, the suspect charged after two people were stabbed in Mt. Holly Springs.

Suders is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of theft.

The Cumberland County District Attorney alleges that Suders stabbed two victims multiple times with a knife on Jan. 27, 2023, while staying at the victims’ Mount Holly Springs home.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to their heads.

The district attorney alleges that Suders left the area and was later arrested in Chambersburg.

The charges were held for court and the case is being prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue.