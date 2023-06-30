CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A prestigious ballet school in Carlisle is trying to make the dance style available to everyone.

The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s (CPYB) outreach program aims to expose kids to ballet, and give them a chance to pursue their dance dreams.

“I can’t believe I get to do this every single day,” 15-year-old Annie Smith said.

Every single day after school, instead of going home, Annie puts on her leotard and pointe shoes.

“It’s the most magical place,” she said. “I just like getting to come to the studio every day knowing that I get to work on something new.”

She spends nearly every evening at prestigious ballet, dancing for hours.

“I just loved standing at the bar and moving around,” she remembered her first few lessons.

Nine years later, her work has paid off.

“I never thought I would be the Sugar Plum [Fairy] or Myrtha in Gisele,” she said.

But Annie was once a young second grader taking her first ballet lesson through CPYB’s Discover Dance outreach program. The program tries to introduce kids to ballet who might not have access.

“They don’t all come from the greatest homes,” program coordinator Wayne Ellis said.

Ellis said it is about breaking barriers.

“A lot of families, unfortunately, can’t afford to pay for extracurricular activities,” he said. “We’re knocking that deterrent out of the way.”

Ellis finds his students at Midstate schools.

“The kids that show that passion and that fire and that hunger to want it,” Ellis said.

After an 11-week camp, they can choose to continue at CPYB with a full scholarship.

“Ballet is so transformative, so for a lot of these kids, the ones that do move up and reach our highest levels, their lives are going to be changed,” Ellis said.

It has changed Annie’s life.

“I think my 7-year-old self would be blown out of the water,” she said.

It has also changed the lives of so many other students.

“I don’t know what I would do without it,” 13-year-old Yuki said.

Twelve-year-old Andrew Haus said, “I feel like I went from 0 to 100.”

The program has also changed how some of them think about dance.

“I didn’t even know a boy could do ballet, honestly, and then it’s just this whole world that opened up to me,” 17-year-old Daniel Klepper said.

The memories they make are priceless.

“It was a huge learning process for me, and dancing and acting, and I loved every minute of it,” Daniel said.

Twelve-year-old Ella Dutrey remembered one of her performances, “I heard the whole audience just gasp, and it was one of the most special moments of my life.”

For these student, CPYB is about more than just ballet.

“It’s like an escape from reality and I can just leave all my problems aside and come here and dance,” Ella said.

Yuki added, “If I had a hard day at school and I come here, I just forget all about it and I just, it puts a smile on my face, I love it so much.”

It doesn’t come without sacrifices.

“Giving up so many things and so many extracurriculars and friends at school in general, so I struggle with that a little bit, but it’s all worth it when I get to do plies every day,” Annie said.

Passion keeps these students motivated, and for dancers like Annie, it’s a future.

“I can pick anywhere and then audition there,” she said. “I think the new dream is Royal Ballet in London.”