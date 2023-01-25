CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness.

The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county.

“Homelessness has been going up steadily here in Cumberland County in the last couple of years, especially since the pandemic. We have seen so much first time homelessness because people are being priced out of their rental units,” said Chris Kapp, a homelessness count coordinator for Cumberland County.

The homelessness census is required by the federal government and impacts funding to the county.