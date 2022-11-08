CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the mid-term elections on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the county.

According to the press release, the counting began on Nov. 8 at 7 a.m. The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m. and began the pre-canvass process.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

Counting is set to continue throughout the day until all of the ballots have been counted, the county said.

Cumberland County stated in the press release that more than 29,600 ballots were sent out to Cumberland County voters who requested to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot, and as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total of 26,181 have been returned.

Unofficial results will be posted on the Bureau of Elections website. The results will be posted as they become available after 8 p.m., the county said.

Cumberland County is accepting drop-offs for mail-in or absentee ballots until 8 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections, located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201 in Carlisle.