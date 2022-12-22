ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — An Enola furniture-store-turned-bookstore is celebrating a milestone anniversary. With new and used books and community events — and cats — Cupboard Maker Books has become a local favorite.

The bookstore is home to three resident cats as well as kitties that are available for adoption through Castaway Critters.

“Come and visit them, fall in love, you put in an app on Castaway Critters, and within a week or so, have a cat,” said Cupboard Maker Books Co-owner Jason Haring.

Besides hosting the cats, the approximately 6,500-square-foot space is also full of new and used books.

This year, the business is celebrating its 25th anniversary in business.