CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School is breaking ground on the construction of a new science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) wing.

Back in December, abc27 reported on the fundraising efforts at The Saint Patrick School in order to pay for their new STEAM expansion. Their goal a few months ago was to break ground on the project in Spring 2023 – that goal is now coming to fruition.

“I am so excited about this project, and maybe that is because of the science and tech geek in me,” Saint Patrick Church Pastor Rev. Don Bender said back in a December release. “Our students are going to broaden their minds so much in seeing the use of science, technology, engineering and math through all of their subjects as these rooms will be open for all teachers to use.”

According to The Saint Patrick School, groundbreaking for the 12,300 square foot addition is going to be taking place at their campus, located on 87 Marsh Drive, on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m..

The new, $3.9 million addition is going to include a variety of features, such as:

Middle School STEM room

Elementary STEM room

Flexible classroom space

Art room

Music room

Offices, storage, and restrooms

The design-build contractor for the STEAM project is Pyramid Construction Services, based in Wormleysburg, Pa.

The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle is a Catholic school that is currently serving about 400 students from three-year-old pre-K to 8th grade. According to the school, they are now celebrating its 75th anniversary.