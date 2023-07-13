FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County child was killed after a large round hay bale fell on him earlier this month.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 1 Troopers from McConnellsburg were dispatched to Fulton County Medical Center.

At the facility, Troopers were informed that a 3-year-old Mechanicsburg boy had died after suffering life-threatening injuries from the hay bale falling on him.

According to the Fulton County Coroner’s office, the cause of death was ruled to be multiple organ failure due to blunt force trauma caused by a crushing injury. The manner of death was ruled accidental.