MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023.

Photo of sign placed on front door of Capital Joe

Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.

“We’re sad to announce we will be closing January 31,” the sign read. “Thank you so much for your loyal support and many happy memories. We have loved serving this community and the friendships we have made over the years.”

The coffee shop and cafe had two locations in the Central Pennsylvania area, including one in Harrisburg.

abc27 reached out to Capital Joe for comment about the recent Mechanicsburg closure but did not hear back.