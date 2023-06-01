CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Commissioners approved the fiscal budget for 2023-24 on Thursday, May 25.

The budget’s total revenue is $63 million and primarily funds human services.

Grants from state and federal sources make up 77% of the budget, or approximately $48.5 million. County subsidies and other funding sources make up the remaining 23%.

The calendar budget, which is usually approved in early December, includes the general fund, public safety, and multiple other funding areas.

Cumberland County residents can view the fiscal budget online here or in person at the Cumberland County Commissioners Office, room 200, at 1 Courthouse Square in Carlisle from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.