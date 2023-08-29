CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PAa. (WHTM) — Parts of the Mechanicsburg area may have better water pressure.

There is now a 160 foot water tower in Upper Allen Township that will serve Veolia Water Customers. It did take a few years for the tower to get up and running.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Anytime a project is finished we’re happy,” Upper Allen Township Commissioner Ginnie Anderson Kane said. “We’ve grown a lot in the last years and I know this is important to residents who have had next to any kind of water pressure.”

Kane said this will also help fire departments when battling flames.