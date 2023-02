CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County is causing a lane restriction on Thursday evening, per PennDOT.

According to 511PA.com, the crash is about a quarter mile south of Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road.

It is unclear how long the lane restriction will be in place or if anyone was injured in the crash.

Video from the scene shows multiple first responder vehicles at the scene with traffic backed up across the river into Harrisburg.