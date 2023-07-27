Image of crash with firetruck in Upper Allen, photo via Upper Allen Police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Two people were injured after a crash that police said involved a fire engine in Cumberland County.

Upper Allen Police said they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the 1200 block of East Lisburn Road at about 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

After an investigation, police determined that a woman was driving a Subaru at a high rate of speed and lost control, crossing the center line right into the path of a Lisburn Community Fire Company’s fire engine.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and an occupant of the fire engine also reported a minor injury, the release states.

Police said that the truck was not responding to an emergency at the time of the crash.

Image of crash with firetruck in Upper Allen, photo via Upper Allen Police

Image of crash with firetruck in Upper Allen, photo via Upper Allen Police

Image of crash with firetruck in Upper Allen, photo via Upper Allen Police

The crash is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (717) 238-9676

Numerous other departments such as Lower Allen Township Police, Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, Lower Allen Fire Department, Lisburn Community Fire Company, Lower Allen Township EMS, and Life Lion EMS assisted at the scene.