CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Susan McCormack has announced his bid for a full four-year term.

McCormack became District Attorney in January 2022 upon the retirement of former District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert.

McCormack joined the District Attorney’s office in 2020 as Chief of the Trial Division after previously working in Dauphin County for three decades.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to have this opportunity to serve the people of Cumberland County as District Attorney,” said McCormack. “I look forward to continuing to put my experience to work every day to protect the families of Cumberland County and to guarantee that victims of crime are given the voice they deserve.”

McCormack, who graduated from Villanova University and received his law degree from Widener University School of Law, resides in Camp Hill.