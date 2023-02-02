MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The chief of a Cumberland County EMS station has been charged and indefinitely suspended after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage junior ride-along member.

Pennsylvania State Police say on May 10, 2022, troopers were informed of an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile female. State Police say the victim was participating in an EMS program at Yellow Breeches Station taking courses and participating in a ride-along program in 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The teenage victim was interviewed and alleged the station’s chief Douglas Shields took her behind the station and began to inappropriately touch and kiss her. She also reported Shields and her getting undressed in her EMS station dorm, getting in bed, and engaging in sexual activity.

The victim reported to officials that sexual intercourse and contact occurred multiple times at the EMS station where she stayed between 7-10 times. State Police say Shields invited the teen to his home and had communicated on Snapchat.

Shields was interviewed at his home where State Police say he acknowledged being friends with the victim, but denied having any sexually suggestive comments and said conversations over Snapchat were out of context.

Shields was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit.

Bail was set at $25,000 for Shields on January 26, 2023. He is set for a preliminary hearing on March 22.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Yellow Breeches EMS said they were “shocked and deeply saddened by the allegations” against Shields, who has been suspended indefinitely pending the conclusion of the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yellow Breeches EMS says they perform state and federal criminal history background checks and requires child abuse clearances for all employees and volunteers prior to allowing them to perform any services.