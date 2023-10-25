CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County voters who hand-deliver their voted mail-in ballots or absentee ballots will have extra time to do so ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 7 Municipal Election.

Voters can hand-deliver their ballots to the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections, located at 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, in Carlisle, during regular hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, voters will also be able to hand-deliver their ballots during the additional hours of 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additional hours will also be offered on Saturday, Nov. 4, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot will be Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Late postmarks will not be accepted.

The last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots will be Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The County Election Office must receive the ballots by 8 p.m. and late postmarks will not be accepted.

Voters can visit the Bureau of Elections to check polling place locations, find links to a variety of forms, or find additional information. Residents can also contact the Bureau of Elections at 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385, or at bureauofelections@cumberlandcountypa.gov with questions.