SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County father has been charged with the murder of his young son, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

According to State Police, on Jan. 1, 2023, at around 7:10 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Big Spring Terrace in West Pennsboro Township for a death investigation. Troopers identified the victim as a 13-month-old child and say the child died of “suspicious circumstances.”

Soon after, troopers say an investigation was started by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office, and Cumberland County Children and Youth Services.

State Police then say an autopsy revealed that the child died due to multiple traumatic internal injuries that “were intentionally caused.”

Pennsylvania State Police arrested 25-year-old Timothy Sampson as a result of the investigation.

Sampson was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and engaging the welfare of children.

State Police say Sampson’s bail was denied.