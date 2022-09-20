CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Investigators now have an upgraded forensics lab to use, county officials revealed on Sept. 20.

The new lab is the fourth lab of its kind in Pennsylvania, and it will specifically provide forensic services for law enforcement. With the new upgrades, teams can now prioritize crimes and evidence.

“It means we have the flexibility when there is a case that needs immediate attention we can send it to the top of the line. We can evaluate that evidence sooner rather than late,” said Sean McCormack, Cumberland County District Attorney.

The lab offers toxicology results, fingerprint examinations, as well as organizing the drug take-back program.