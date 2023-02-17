ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – A home coming to market in Cumberland County features a theater and wine room.

According to a Zillow listing for 6165 Run Cross Lane in Enola, the home has almost 6,000 total finished square feet including a walkout finished lower level.

The home has five bedrooms with a first-floor primary bedroom, 4.5 baths, a “gourmet chef kitchen” with a breakfast bar, a garden room, and an “elegant formal living room.”

The en suite “spa” has a dual vanity, jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in shower with both a body spray & rain head.

The listing shares that there’s a finished basement, an exercise room, and a second floor loft that could be used as a game room or library.

6165 Run Cross Ln, Enola (Courtesy Next Door Photos – Susquehanna Valley)

An updated theater room has a new acoustic screen and seven in wall surround sound speakers. The theater also has a wine refrigerator and a wine room

The property is located in The Preserve and sits on a .64 acre corner lot and is currently listed at $1,025,000.

For more information on this listing contact Monica Iskandar of Keller Williams of Central PA at (717) 761-4300.