NEW CUMBERLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – New Cumberland Borough Police say a suspected burglar was shot by a homeowner on Sunday night.

Police say on May 14 around 8:14 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Second Street for a burglary.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the suspect fled the home after being shot and was located around 16th and Bridge Streets. The suspect was transported for medical treatment and has not been identified by police.

New Cumberland Borough Police say the investigation is ongoing however it does not appear to be a random event. Police did not say whether charges have or will be filed against the homeowner.

New Cumberland Police were assisted at the scene by Lower Allen Township Police, West Shore Regional Police, Cumberland County Forensic Investigations Division, and the New Cumberland Fire Police.