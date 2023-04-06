CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you getting some spring cleaning done? Cumberland County residents now have a chance to get rid of any hazardous waste in a safe way.

The county is hosting its waste disposal event from Thursday, April 6 through Thursday, April 13.

For $0.55 per pound, the county will dispose of hazardous waste like paint, garden/pool chemicals, car batteries, and cleaning products.

“Instead of going to a landfill, this material will go to licensed hazardous waste facilities that have to treat it for the characteristics that it has,” said Cumberland County Recycling Coordinator Justin Miller.

You must pre-register to utilize the hazardous waste disposal program, and there are a limited number of spots. As of 4 p.m. on April 6, about 90 spots were remaining. The county plans to host another hazardous waste disposal event in June.