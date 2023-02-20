CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A home listed for sale in Cumberland County is said to have a “secret safe room.”

The home on Heisers Lane in Carlisle was built in 1979 and is listed as a “solid all brick home.”

The home has a large circular driveway and an outdoor 50’60’ police building with four stalls with their own garage door and water heater.

The kitchen has an island, double oven, and is adjacent to an informal dining space. There is also a formal dining room and a formal living room.

Upstairs the primary bedroom has a balcony that looks out over the 6-acre property.

According to the listing there are currently four bedrooms with the possibility of a fifth.

The basement’s “secret safe room” is said to be in a place where viewers will not find it. There’s also a full bathroom, wood burning fireplace, and a wet bar.

For more information check the listing’s Zillow page.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are being featured solely for their unique features