CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man has been sentenced for the fatal shooting of his wife last holiday season.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Christopher Colbert was sentenced 22-50 years for the December 24 shooting death of his wife Tamara Colbert at their Enola home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cristopher Colbert’s sentencing came after a negotiated plea agreement where he pleaded guilty to Third Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Police had responded to the home after family members were told Tamara was dead. The DA’s office says Christopher was accused of removing his bloody clothing and attempting to clean the crime scene.

The investigation unveiled Tamara had learned of Christopher’s infidelity, according to the DA’s office, who noted Christopher also had an alcohol addiction and was being reprimanded at work.

“Tamara worked tirelessly with international students at the University of Miami and was an integral part of their admissions team,” said the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. “Tamara is remembered for her positive attitude and humor. She was a beloved colleague and travel partner. Tamara loved cooking, traveling, sparking wine, and the color pink. The University of Miami has created a scholarship in her honor.”

This case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Robinson.