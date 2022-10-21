CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County inmate has been convicted of offering to pay a cellmate to kill his wife.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, a jury found Curtis Malone guilty of solicitation of homicide.

In April of 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, the District Attorney’s office says Malone offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife.

During a recorded conversation, the District Attorney’s office says Malone told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder, and discussed payment from an insurance policy.

Malone’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2022.