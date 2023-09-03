BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs was stocked with trout for the first time in over a year.

Yellow Breeches Anglers, which is a partner nursery of the Fish and Boat Commission, stocked the lake with 1,000 trout on Saturday morning.

Many people came out to take advantage of the nice weather.

“In moments like this, here where it’s just rare to happen where you get that freedom of just being able to enjoy life. Going out to nature and being out here in the sunlight. If I catch a fish, I catch a fish. If I don’t, that’s why it’s fishing, I’m just out here,” Deminke Hall of York said.

This is the first restocking since the year-long reconstruction project began.