MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20.

It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.

To celebrate, there was a special book sale today.

The library is hoping to give the book sale a permanent home. It also has plans in the future to expand the use of this building to incorporate meeting rooms, and community gathering spaces and really to provide as many community services as possible for the public in the future,” Volunteer Lisa Christopher said.

The next book sale is in October. The library will post the details on its website