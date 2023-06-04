CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man was arrested in Cumberland County, New Jersey after allegedly offering a child candy to enter his vehicle.

According to the Cumberland County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s office, on May 28 the New Jersey State Police investigated an alleged incident involving an older man and a child at a Maurice River Township Wawa.

The prosecutor’s office alleges Thomas Cannon, 79, entered the store and attempted to entice a 7-year-old boy by offering him candy to get into his vehicle. Cannon also allegedly grabbed the child by the arm.

On June 1 Cannon was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, a third-degree felony.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call New Jersey State Police at 856-785-0036.