CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Cumberland County man was charged after allegedly threatening to kill a United States Congressman.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Robert Lee Ingalls, Jr., 61, of Mechanicsburg allegedly left two threatening voicemail messages on the main answering system of the congressional office in Washington D.C.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition, it is alleged that Ingalls threatened to kill a specific Congressman in both voicemail messages he left. It was determined that Ingalls made the calls from his cell phone while he was in Mechanicsburg, according to Karam.

The name of the Congressman was not initially identified by the Department of Justice.

Ingalls was arrested on Nov. 10 and appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Daryl F. Bloom on Nov. 13. He was then ordered to be held in pretrial detention pending action from a federal grand jury.

Ingalls faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.