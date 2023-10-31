UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County have arrested a man they say fled from police on Sunday, Oct. 29.

According to the Upper Allen Township Police Department, at around 1:11 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Trevor Hundley for a vehicle code violation.

Instead of pulling over, Hundley allegedly fled the scene. Police then said he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parking lot of a local convenience store.

Police said that Hundrely attempted to flee the scene on foot, but then eventually complied with lawful orders and was taken into custody.

Hundley was transported to the Cumberland County Central Booking Center where he was arraigned on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, DUI, and related offenses. A preliminary hearing will be held at a later date.